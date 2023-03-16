A knuckle duster and taser were among the weapons found at the home of a drug dealer who has been jailed for a string of offences.

Jordan Parker, from Gateshead, was jailed for conspiracy to supply, possession of a firearm and careless driving.

The 22-year-old, of Denton View, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 8 March.

Detective Sergeant Fran Joyce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Jordan Parker was brazen in breaking the law."

Parker had previously been arrested several times in connection with drug supply before being charged last autumn with 14 offences after police found crack cocaine, a knuckle duster and a taser in the drug dealer's house.

Cocaine found in the Denton View house of drug dealer, Jordan Parker in November, 2022. Credit: Northumbria Police

Searches of the property led officers to a quantity of cash, cannabis and a range of weapons including a BB gun and a machete.

Parker's charges included possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the offer to supply both substances, possession of criminal property and possession of prohibited weapons.

Police previously issued a warrant at the same property in May, 2022 during which officers seized 80 wraps of crack and cocaine worth £1,500 found inside a canister, disguised as a coke can, as well as an extendable baton and a knuckle duster.

A knuckle duster along with prohibited items were found in Jordan Parker's Gateshead home on Denton View. Credit: Northumbria Police

Despite being arrested and released under investigation, Parker attracted the attention of authorities in July when he crashed his car into a wall in Winlaton, resulting in members of the public detaining him until police arrived at the scene.

Detective Sgt Joyce said: "Not only was he aware he was under investigation for drug supply in May but he was caught two months later with illegal substances in his car after driving it dangerously and crashing into a wall."

Specialist officers took him into custody and recovered a machete, £1,975 cash and drugs from the car.

Detective Sgt Joyce added: “When our final warrants were executed and further weapons and drugs recovered, we were able to present a thorough file to our partners in the criminal justice system, who enabled us to charge Parker with a range of offences and the efforts of all involved have helped put him behind bars.

“As part of Project Adder, we will continue our work in tackling drug supply, and sharing intelligence with our partners in the local authority, so that those most in need of services can be identified and offered support and those making lives a misery can be prosecuted.”

