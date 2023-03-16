A band who has supported Sam Fender and is on tour in the US said its guitars got lost on the flight.

North Shields Indie Rock band Hector Gannet travelled to Texas on Monday 13 March to play a full show schedule in Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

Hector Gannet's frontman, Aaron Duff said:"Our hearts sank when we realised the gear hadn't made it.

"We landed and found the plane had landed without our three guitars, effects pedals, leads and accessories.

"With the flight cases you’re looking at around £5,000 worth of gear."

The band realised their instruments were missing after their American Airlines' flight landed in Austin.

American and LA-based music promoter Jeff Smith has been desperately trying to find replacements.

The band tweeted on Tuesday to say they had managed to borrow some equipment.

Hector Gannet has increased its profile since touring with Sam Fender and Sea Power, and this is the band's second trip to the USA in 12 months.

Shows are under threat for North Shields Indie rock band, Hector Gannet who previously supported North-East star, Sam Fender. Credit: PA

The musicians, featuring Jack Coe, 27, on drums, Martin Wann, 35, on guitar and Joe Coady, 32, on bass guitar, were due to perform at the annual South by South West festival as well as promoting their latest album, The Land Belongs To Us.

However, this latest tour is now under threat as their work permit expires soon and they are due to play a series of shows in the UK from 22 March, including at Gateshead's Sage, the Cluny and Alnmouth Arts Festival.

Mr Duff said: "We have shows when we get back in the UK as well so if we don’t get things back it’ll be a nightmare."

American Airlines has been contacted by ITV Tyne Tees for comment.

