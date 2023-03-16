A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of approximately £2m has been dismantled after being found in an abandoned pub in County Durham.

The secret stash in Easington Colliery was targeted by Durham Police during an operation on 15 March.

Operation Trident led to 14 men and three women being arrested for an array of offences including burglary, child neglect and cultivation of cannabis.

Durham Police made multiple arrests for burglary, child neglect and cultivation of cannabis during day of action known as Operation Trident. Credit: Durham Police

Superintendent Lee Gosling said: “These are some of the most prolific offenders who are causing misery to the communities in which they live."

Up to 30 officers were involved in the raids, with weapons, drugs and cash seized.

Targeted addresses included Peterlee, Darlington and Stanley with the tally of 17 arrests bringing the total to more than 50 in less than three months.

