Plans to put street food stalls, bars and an entertainment stage in the undercroft have been approved.

The company behind Stack Middlesbrough say the scheme will transform the undercroft where the A66 flyover meets Exchange Square.

The scheme – which will be in place for three years – will use 25 shipping containers and create a central plaza with seating, along with six street food stalls and three bars and a stage for live entertainment.

Danieli Group unveiled its plans last year and the scheme has now been granted planning permission.

Neill Winch, chief executive of the Danieli Group, said: “We know that Stack Middlesbrough will be a huge asset to the area and bring a new dimension to the town’s leisure offering.

Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston with Neill Winch, chief executive of Danieli Group, creator of Stack. Credit: STACK

“We are looking forward to getting work under way and also hearing from anyone who can help us achieve the exciting and unique food offering that Stack is renowned for.

“We are keen to hear from people who can deliver exciting and modern street food.”

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “Stack has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to its other North East sites and we can look forward to more of the same in Middlesbrough.

“People are really excited to try this out. This latest investment in our food and drink offer shows once again that we’re punching above our weight and turning our town centre around bit by bit."

