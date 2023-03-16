A woman had to be taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Hartlepool.

A grey Vauxhall Zafira was involved in the incident, along with another car which failed to stop at the scene. It is described as a small, black hatchback-style car.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, though one woman - the driver of the grey Vauxhall - was taken to hospital.

It happened at 9:09pm on Friday 10 March on Burn Road.

Cleveland Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or may have information that can help with their inquiries.

They are also calling for anyone who has dash-cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 045755.

They can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phone on 0800 555 111.

