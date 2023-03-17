A man in his 60s has died following a crash involving a mobility scooter and a car.

The man, who was riding a mobility scooter, died on Monday 13 March following the collision in Northallerton on Thursday 9 March.

It happened at 2:20pm at the junction of Valley Road and Greenhowsyke Lane.

Police have today (Friday 17 March) issued an appeal for witnesses.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the car, a mauve Citroen C2, was travelling along Valley Road from the direction of Bullamoor Road when it turned right at the mini roundabout into Greenhowskye Lane.

They added that the mobility scooter was travelling along Valley Road in the opposite direction (from Knotto Bottom Way) before crossing Greenhowskye Lane.

Officers would like to speak with anyone travelling in the area at the time with access to footage from their vehicle's dashcam.

They are also keen to speak with anyone who saw either vehicle as well as businesses or residents in the area with CCTV or video doorbells that captured the collision on camera.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a man in his 60s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he died on 13 March.

A woman in her 30s, (the driver and sole occupant of the car), has since attended a police station where she was interviewed about the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email Sarah.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12230043096.

Information can be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

