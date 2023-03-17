The Chief Constable of Cleveland Police says he is delighted that the force no longer carries the label of 'worst performing force' in the country.

An inspection carried out by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that the force had made steps forward since its last review.

However, it said more work is needed to ensure people within the force area can be kept safe and that crime levels can be reduced.

The force was placed into special measures in 2019, when it was rated 'inadequate' in all areas.

Under the latest review, which assessed ten areas of policing, the inspector found the force was 'good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in four areas, ‘requires improvement’ in three areas and ‘inadequate’ in two areas.

The force was ranked as 'inadequate' at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour and its operational efficiency. It was ranked as 'requires improvement' for how it investigates crimes.

Among the recommendations made by the inspector are:

Address concerns raised in the last review back in 2019 around preventing crime and anti-social behaviour, including more strategic direction and co-ordination.

Ensure that all indecent imagery of children investigations are risk assessed and regularly reassessed to check whether suspects have access to children and that action is taken to safeguard children.

Improving how it shares safeguarding information with partner organisations.

Improving communication with the public.

Improve its use and ongoing management of bail and released under investigation.

Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “I am pleased Cleveland Police has been recognised for the significant improvements we have achieved, and that we no longer have the label of the worst performing force.

"We have more to do to address all the issues the force faces, but improvements are being made to the service we provide to the public every day right across the force.

“Every single person in Cleveland who needs police support should receive the best possible service and have a police service that protects them, their families and their communities. I know we are not there yet, but I am wholeheartedly committed to achieving this aim.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “I am pleased with how Cleveland Police has improved since the arrival of the current chief constable, who has brought greater stability. However, I still have some concern about its performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

“The force has significantly improved its crime recording and made good progress in improving how it records the use of force and its understanding of how it uses stop and search.

“However, the force still needs to get better at investigating reported crimes. Our inspection found that some investigations lack a structured plan and appropriate supervision. The force also needs to ensure officers and staff have the knowledge and confidence to fully assess a person’s vulnerability."

The force remains under "enhanced monitoring" but the inspector says he is "optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year."

