An ambulance service has said it is sending more vehicles to Ukraine to help treat people injured on the frontline.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) is sending two of its vehicles to assist with the war effort, a year on from the start of the war.

Graham Tebbutt, managing director of North East Ambulance Service Unified Solutions, said: "We're incredibly proud to be able to help the people of Ukraine at a time when they need it most."

NHS workers from Queen Elizabeth (QE) Hospital in Gateshead will travel with 30 defibrillators, four stretchers and 10 carry chairs.

The medical crew will also take three ventilators in an effort to treat those who are injured.

NEAS medical teams take equipment and ambulances to treat injured soldiers on Ukraine frontline. Credit: NEAS

Mr Tebbutt added: "The NHS is known for its compassion and kindness. We help those in need in our local community every day so this is a great opportunity to help people further afield."

Initially, NEAS sent four ambulances with medical aid to assist with the war effort.

In March 2022, the NHS team travelled across six countries and within hours of their arrival were transporting injured Ukrainian army personnel.

All donated vehicles and equipment have been replaced with 34 new ambulances delivered so far this year across the North East.

