A young singer's dream came true when rock star Tom Grennan spotted the teenager in a crowd of thousands in Newcastle on Tuesday evening.

Joseph Meston, 18, of South Shields, loves to listen to modern rock and pop music.

The music fan decided to try his luck by making a home-made sign after watching a TikTok video showing placards with messages written on them are a way for audience members to attract their favourite singing stars' attention.

Joseph described his stage appearance with Grennan "as a dream come true" and said the whole experience has "been mental."

Following the show, Grennan tweeted to say the young performer had "smashed it".

Joseph added: "Singing to thousands with Tom Grennan has pushed me on and the feeling was unbeatable."

Joseph Meston's Tik Tok trick of a home-made sign to catch his favourite singing star's attention led to Tom Grennen inviting him on stage. Credit: Joseph Meston

Kath Coulter is Joseph's head of year at Harton Academy, also in South Shields.

She said: "We are all very proud of Joseph's performance with Tom Grennan.

"We already know how talented Joseph is but it is great to see him given the opportunity to share his love of music and performing with a wider audience!"

The young performer first developed a love of music at the age of 11. He has starred in various school productions including playing the vocally demanding role of Galileo in Brian May's and Ben Elton's Queen musical, We Will Rock You, last November.

Joseph Meston starred in the vocally challenging role of Galileo in a school production of We Will Rock You last November. Credit: Harton Academy

Joseph, who plays guitar, piano, trumpet and sax and has been writing his own songs since October 2022, hopes to study popular and contemporary music at either Newcastle, Durham or York after sitting his A Level exams this summer.

He also plays with local band Slate Label. Last year, he wrote Without a Trace for Remembrance Day.

After his brush with stardom, he is hoping that his home-made sign will not be the only thing to catch music lovers' attention.

Joseph said: "I am excited for the future and where it may lead."

