Motorcyclist killed in road crash in Northumberland

A man has died after a road crash in Northumberland.

Police were called the B6341 in Alnwick shortly after 2pm on Friday 17 March following reports that a motorcyclist had been involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A section of the road was closed while officers carried out their investigations.

Northumbria Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to use the 'Tell us something' section of the Northumbria Police website, or contact them on call 101, quoting NP-20230317-0565.

