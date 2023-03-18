Newcastle bolster top four hopes with win over Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United have boosted their hopes of securing European football with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

A late winner from club record signing Alexander Isak secured victory for the Magpies in their final fixture before the international break.

The Sweden international played a starring role as he scored his third goal in two starts to help his side close the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the prospect of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Nottingham Forest took a first half lead when Emmanuel Dennis latched on to a misjudged pass from Sven Botman before chipping the ball over Nick Pope and into the Newcastle net.

Sweden international Alexander Isak scored both goals as his club came from behind to claim all three points at the City Ground. Credit: PA

The game was brought level just before the half-time whistle, when Isak produced a deft flick to get his side back in the game.

Elliot Anderson thought he had lived his dream by scoring his first goal for his boyhood club on 65 minutes, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

When the ball struck the arm of defender Moussa Niakhaté late in stoppage time, Alexander Isak scored from the spot to claim the spoils and ensure Newcastle returned to Tyneside with three points.

The Newcastle squad will now head to Dubai for a warm weather training camp to prepare for the final 12 games of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side will be without Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Martin Dubravka and Jamal Lewis who have all been handed call ups from their respective national teams.

