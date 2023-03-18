A time capsule dating back more than ninety years has been uncovered as part of work to develop a Wearside hospital.

A large glass jar which had been sealed with wax was found under the foundation stone at Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland, which was laid by Edward VIII before he was crowned King.

Among the items found in the jar were coins, a copy of the Sunderland Echo from 2 July 1930 along with a certificate signed by those present on the day - including John Priestman, a local shipbuilder and charitable benefactor.

Lynn Brandt, site manager at Monkwearmouth Hospital, said: “I was so excited to hear that a time capsule had been found on site. It’s been really interesting to see what someone living in the 1930s thought was important enough to bury for future generations to discover.

“I was hoping to see some photographs or a letter from the people who buried it. I was slightly surprised that everything in the capsule was so formal and official.

“We’re planning to bury a new capsule which will include more sentimental, personal touches, including a letter to the future and some photographs of our staff at Monkwearmouth.”

The capsule contained a certificate signed by those who were there on the day the foundation stone for Monkwearmouth Hospital was laid. Credit: Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust is currently redeveloping the hospital to allow it to provide provide mental health and disability services, as the site's older buildings were no longer fit for purpose.

The Trust is working with with staff at Tyne & Wear Archives to research the history of the hospital and make plans to preserve and display the objects found in the time capsule.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...