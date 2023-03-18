Sunderland Chairman ups stakeholding in club to 58%

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has increased his shareholding in the club.

The 25-year-old French businessman, who took over ownership of the club in 2021, has increased the number of shares he owns to 58% of the total.

His fellow shareholder Juan Sartori has also increased his shareholding to 33%.

It sees former owner Stewart Donald's shares in the club reduced to just 9%.

Mr Louis-Dreyfus became the club's majority shareholder when he acquired the shares held by former club director Charlie Methven, who left the club in 2022.

In a statement, the club said its Board of Directors and governance remains unchanged.

The Sunderland chairman was photographed with Barcelona star and France international Ousemane Dembele in the stands at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United.

