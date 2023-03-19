A mum from Byker has spoken of her shock at realising mice had been sitting just inches away from her baby daughter as she slept.Brooke Salkeld said she had made complaints to her landlord about pest infestations since 2021.

After an urgent visit from Newcastle City Council's pest control team, Your Homes Newcastle said the problem had been eliminated. However, Ms Salkeld said she was angry that it had taken two years for her problem to be taken seriously.Ms Salkeld, 29, who lives in the terraced property with her three young children, said she had been promised a new kitchen and bathroom when she moved into the property in 2020, which has not materialised.

She said: "I accepted the house on the understanding the kitchen and bathroom would be replaced, as the kitchen in particular is rotten.""The hinges are rusting because it is so old and I am sure the mice are getting in under the kitchen cupboards. I know that there will have been a backlog due to Covid, but I think I have been very patient.

Ms Salkeld said the house had stood empty for 10 months before she moved in and that the pest control team said that it had been used as a breeding place by the mice, who soon emerged once the heating was turned on.

She said she called out Your Homes Newcastle as soon as she became aware of the issues but that despite two callouts from pest control in 2021 and 2022, the problem is getting worse."I have been told the holes can not be filled in until the problem has been completely eliminated," she said. "So it's a vicious circle. Every day I clean out the mess and the next day it is back."We can't relax in our home and it is causing the whole family so much stress. My son is disabled with hydrocephalus and epilepsy and he is terrified. He won't walk around the floor without footwear on because he's so scared and he sits with his legs up crossed on the sofa.Jen Vinton, group director of housing services for Your Homes Newcastle said; “A manager from Your Homes Newcastle’s repairs team attended the property as a matter of urgency following a report of mice at the property. This visit was followed up by Newcastle City Council’s pest control team and a senior technical surveyor from YHN who also inspected the surrounding area to establish the root cause. We were able to confirm that there was no trace of rats.“Newcastle City Council’s pest control team have since returned to the property and immediately carried out remedial work to eliminate the problem with the mice. All of our homes receive replacement kitchens and bathrooms as part of our planned investment programme.

"Our Investment programme is based on lifecycle replacements to ensure that every property meets the Decent Homes Standard. Our replacement dates are more generous than the Government's Decent Homes Standard guidelines. The kitchen in Ms Salkeld’s home is due to be replaced as part of this programme in 2025 and the bathroom in 2030. We will however, organise an inspection of both the kitchen and bathroom to understand the current condition and whether any work is required in the interim or if a replacement is required ahead of the programmed dates.“We appreciate the difficulties with the mice will have been stressful for Ms Salkeld and her family, but we have worked alongside Newcastle City Council’s pest control team to respond to this as quickly as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...