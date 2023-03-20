A man has died following an incident in a County Durham village.Paramedics and officers from Durham Constabulary were called the Handley Street area of Horden at around 11:30am on Sunday 19 March. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a police investigation is ongoing.

The area was cordoned off and while officers remained at the scene.Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This investigation is in the very early stages, and we are working to establish exactly what has happened."I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident."Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 152 of March 19.

