A major project to move part of a coastal road to save it from erosion is on track to be completed this summer.

The project will see a 500-metre stretch of the Coast Road in South Tyneside moved away from the clifftops.

Work to move the section between Marsden Lime Kilns and the caravan site near Marsden Grotto started in November.

Project bosses have said the work is "progressing well" despite early delays due to snow and bad weather during the winter and changes to traffic management to avoid a lengthy closure of the road.

It is set to be completed at the end of July.

The £3.15m scheme follows a survey in 2019, which found parts of the route would be compromised in the future due to ongoing erosion of the cliff face.

Moving it about 25 metres inland is expected to save it for another 50 years.

South Tyneside Council has said a longer-term option will be explored for the route once the new "realigned" route is in place.

Residents were given an update on the project this week.

South Tyneside Council previously said specialist survey and monitoring works would be undertaken throughout the scheme to ensure there is no adverse impact on the historic Marsden Lime Kilns.

It was also confirmed that wildlife habitats within the site boundary would be reinstated once the road has been repositioned, with the existing road excavated and returned to grassland. As part of the scheme, the existing cycle and bridleway will also be maintained along the realigned section.

