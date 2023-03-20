Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a school was broken into and significant damage caused.

Seaham High School was closed to most pupils on Monday 20 March following the incident.

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

In a statement on Sunday night, the school said it needed to carry out a full inspection before reopening to students.

Headteacher Mr Lumsdon asked parents not to send their children to school until further notice and added that parts of the school were due to be analysed by a crime scene investigation team.

A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary said: "Police received a report of an alarm activation at Seaham High School, Seaham High School, Station Road, yesterday evening.

"Officers attended the premises and found that entry had been forced and significant damage had been caused to the building and the property within.

"Two boys aged 12 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody."

