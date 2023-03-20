Two men have been taken to hospital following a double stabbing in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Ocean Road, in South Shields at 12:40am on Monday 20 March.

Northumbria Police said two men had suffered injuries "consistent with being caused by a bladed article".

Both men were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) hospital in Newcastle with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A cordon has been put in place behind Ocean Road, on Anderson Street.

A number of police officers are guarding the cordon, and an investigation is taking place. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and found two males who had suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Both males were treated at the scene before being taken to the RVI in Newcastle with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“A cordon remains in place to allow officers to carry out a full investigation into what exactly took place."

