A worker is in critical condition after an incident at a seaside amusement park.

Emergency services were called to Ocean Beach Amusement Park, in South Shields, shortly after midday on Sunday 19 March.

A 52-year-old worker was found to have suffered serious head injuries in what police described as a "workplace accident".

He remains in a critical but stable condition at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) hospital in Newcastle.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We have contacted the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and are working with them to establish exactly what happened."

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and assisting Northumbria Police to establish what happened.”

