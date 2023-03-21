A shop front was significantly damaged after a van was used to ram raid it and take an ATM machine, police said.

The incident happened at the Co-op shop on Harpers Parade in Hartburn, Stockton at 1:40am on Tuesday 21 March.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said a grey transit van was used to take the ATM machine from the front of the shop.

They added: " A significant amount of damage has been caused to the store front. Another business on the same row of shops has also been subject to damage as a result of the incident."

The ATM machine was found shortly later on Darlington Road at the junction of Hartburn Village.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information.

Anyone with CCTV footage or information regarding the incident or the people responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 052923.

