Police are appealing for information, CCTV, doorbell or dash camera footage following a violent attack in Stockton.

It happened on Bishopton Lane in Stockton, near the crossroads with Leeds Street and Allison Street between 6:30pm and 6:40pm on Monday 20 March.

Officers say a group of five men attacked and injured a man.

The 26-year-old victim managed to flee the attack by going into a nearby shop until police arrived.

