A man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to several cars in a County Durham town.

Durham Police said 10 cars and the windows of some houses on Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook suffered fire damage in the incident.

Residents reported being woken up by bangs and explosions after the fires broke out in the early hours.

Paul Reay, of Chepstow Street, Millfield, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to all 10 counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Durham Crown Court on 20 March.

The case was adjourned to allow for reports to be completed.

Reay, 39, is due to appear at court again for sentencing on 19 May.

Cars were completely destroyed in the fire Credit: Shaun Hope

The heat even damaged doors and windows nearby Credit: Shaun Hope

