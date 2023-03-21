Further calls have been made for a public inquiry into a mental health trust following another damning report.

An independent investigation into West Lane Hospital, in Middlesbrough, which was run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust, was published on Tuesday 21 March.

It described a "chaotic" environment, where patients did not feel safe and were able to self-harm.

The report considered the deaths of teenagers Nadia Sharif, Christie Harnett and Emily Moore, who were all treated by TEWV and died at hospitals run by the trust.

It has led to led to renewed calls for a public inquiry, including from Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald.

Mr McDonald said it was “hard to imagine” how the report could be worse and described the conclusions as “devastating”.

Mr McDonald told ITV Tyne Tees: I think it is only a public inquiry that will not only delve into this issue and identify the failures that have taken place across the piece, but will start to address some of the fundamental societal problems we have with responding appropriately to mental health issues.”

The report has also been on the radar of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak has written to the health secretary raising the request for a public inquiry by the mother of a teenage girl who took her own life.

Zoe Zaremba, from North Yorkshire, died in 2020 after failings in her care under Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust.

West Lane:

Her mother Jean wrote to her MP Rishi Sunak calling for an inquiry.

Writing to the Prime Minister in February, she said: “I believe a full public inquiry into TEWV is the only way forward, due to the number of preventable deaths which have occurred under their care, particularly since 2017. There were numerous systemic failings in my daughter’s care and their actions and inactions ultimately drove her to her death.

Last month Mr Sunak wrote to Health Secretary Steve Barclay on her behalf, raising her request for a public inquiry and asking for an update.

In a letter to Mr Barclay, Mr Sunak wrote: "In light of the unimaginable trauma she has experienced, Mrs Zaremba has called for a public inquiry into TEWV to ensure change and prevent future deaths. I understand the minister has stated that a public inquiry would need to be national rather than on an individual trust basis and has acknowledged that there are cases that need to be urgently reviewed and urgent action taken on them.

"I know you and the minister have been closely looking into what more can be done to improve the quality and safety of services and I would be grateful if you could update my constituent on the announcements made so I may respond to her accordingly."

Ms Zaremba is yet to receive an update.

Zoe, who had autism, was 25 when she took her own life.

An inquest heard she had been wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder and had been discharged from hospital weeks before her suicide with no clear follow up plan.

Responding to the report on Tuesday, David Jennings, chair of TEWV NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We would like to reiterate how deeply sorry we are for the events that contributed to the deaths of Christie, Nadia and Emily.

“Brent Kilmurray, our chief executive, and I have met each of the young women’s families to apologise to them in person. I thank them for allowing us to do that. I cannot begin to imagine how painful it has been for them.

“This report covers a period of time where it was abundantly clear there were shortfalls in both care and leadership. Over the last three years, how we care for people, how we involve patients, families and carers, and our leadership and governance structure have changed significantly.

“We will continue to work hard to make sure we deliver safe and kind care to the people we support, as they have every right to expect.”

The Government has not responded to requests for a comment.

Last November, the Mental Health Minister said she was looking closely at whether to hold a public inquiry.

In January, the government instead announced a rapid review of patients' safety in mental health inpatient units across England.

