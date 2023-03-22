Tributes have been paid to a man who died after an incident in Horden this week.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene in Handley Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19.

54-year-old James Andrew Coyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute released today, his daughter Katie said: “There will never be the words to describe the way we feel. Nothing ever prepares you for this hurt and pain.

“Our hearts are broken. We love you so very much, and will continue to make you proud each and every day the way you always told us.

“It’s only see you later, dad. It’s not goodbye.”

Police were called to Handley Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident and have since been charged with manslaughter

Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

The pair appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court this morning. No pleas were entered, and the two will next appear at Durham Crown Court on 19 April.