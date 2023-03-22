Kenny Doughty has announced he is leaving Vera, after eight years and 35 episodes.

He shared his news on Instagram, thanking his 'buddy and inspiration' Brenda Blethyn, who he starred opposite as DS Aiden Healy.

In a touching post, he wrote: "After 8 years & 35 Vera films I’ve made the difficult decision of handing over DS Healy’s badge. I can confirm I am leaving Vera.

"I want to thank everyone who’s made this amazing time so joyous, ITV, Silverprint, all the brilliant cast and crew BUT of course my buddy & inspiration Brenda Blethyn.

"The perfect leading star who I owe so much to. I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can’t thank you enough. Precious times.

"And finally the Vera fans: without you and your support I would never have made so many films. You really are the best fans in the world. Thank you so much for your loyalty & love for the show. X"

Doughty will still appear in the next episode of Vera, titled The Rising Tide, based on the eleventh Vera novel written by Ann Cleeves airing later this year.

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn for the past eight years, featuring in 35 episodes. Credit: ITV

There is no word yet on whether the show will return for a 13th series but ITV says there will be more news shortly about the series.