Moment murderer arrested after stabbing boyfriend and leaving him to die

New footage from Northumbria Police shows the moment murderer Aaron Ray was arrested after stabbing his boyfriend and leaving him to die in his room.

Aaron Ray, from Sunderland, had denied the murder of 24-year-old Jason Brockbanks, who was a third year Northumbria University student from Whitehaven, Cumbria.

But on 21 March, he was found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors were told Ray had stabbed Mr Brockbanks after finding sexual messages with other men on his phone.

The couple had been on a night out in Newcastle before the incident.

CCTV shows the pair on the night of the murder

Despite knowing Jason had suffered fatal wounds, Ray left him in his room and got a taxi back to his Sunderland home just minutes after carrying out the attack.

Jason’s body lay in the bedroom of his flat until his family reported him as missing after not hearing from him for several days.

Staff from Northumbria University raised the alarm with officers who then visited Jason’s room and discovered he had been stabbed.

Ray is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 23 March.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Jason’s family paid tribute to him, saying: "We would like to thank the police for all their assistance and support throughout this matter and the prosecution barrister and their team.

"We would also like to thank the jury for making the correct decision.

"We would like to thank Jason’s friends and the Mansion Tyne staff for their support throughout the trial.

"We miss our beloved son dearly and we are thankful we have justice for Jason."

