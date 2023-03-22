Newcastle Falcons must 'move on' from Dave Walder departure, interim coach says

The new interim head coach of Newcastle Falcons says his players must put recent events behind them and focus on having a strong end to the season.

Adam Laycock has taken the reins at Kingston Park following the departure of Dave Walder, who stepped back from his role last week. Walder will depart at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end, but has stood back with immediate effect.

Laycock, who was already part of the coaching staff with Falcons, will be in interim charge until a permanent appointment is made. His first game in the dugout will come at home against Gloucester on Friday 24 March.

He said: "When it broke last week, it was fairly emotional for a lot of guys because they've got such strong personal relationships with Dave but those will continue.

"Obviously it's a professional sport. We have to move on from these things and the boys have pulled together really well. we had a good couple of training days first part of this week, the boys are resting up today so hopefully we'll be all guns blazing come Friday.

"We've said we'll take it a game at a time. We want to show the fans and show each other what we're about and what we're capable of. Hopefully that'll come through in the level of passion and commitment and dedication to the cause, which have always been there for us as a club in terms of our 'true north' identity.

"We're looking forward to putting our best foot forward and putting on a performance for the fans."

Walder took over from Dean Richardson at the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, but Falcons chairman Matt Thompson says the club recognise the need for a 'change of approach'.

Speaking at the time of Walder's departure, he said: “Realistically we haven’t been where we want to be for a few years now and as a club we recognise the need to make changes to our approach to achieve our goals. Transitional periods like this are never easy, and unfortunately we are going to lose some people along the way.

“A lot has happened, particularly this year, both across the sport and on and off the field at the club, and we need a bit of a reset across the board."

Kickoff against Gloucester is at 7.45pm at Kingston Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...