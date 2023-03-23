A man has been jailed for life for murdering his boyfriend at a flat in Newcastle.

Aaron Ray, 21, will serve a minimum sentence of 22 years, for the murder of Northumbria student Jason Brockbanks, from Whitehaven, Cumbria.

Mr Brockbanks' body was discovered in his shower in his private student accommodation Mansion Tyne halls, Howard Street, three days after he was killed by Ray last September.

Jason Brockbanks had been fatally stabbed in the ribs by Aaron Ray Credit: Northumbria Police

Despite knowing Jason had suffered fatal wounds, Ray left him in his room and got a taxi back to his Sunderland home just minutes after carrying out the attack.

Jason’s body lay in the bedroom of his flat until his family reported him as missing after not hearing from him for several days.

CCTV shows the pair on the night of the murder

Staff from Northumbria University raised the alarm with officers who then visited Jason’s room and discovered his body.

Jurors were told Ray had stabbed Mr Brockbanks after finding sexual messages with other men on his phone.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Jason’s family paid tribute to him, saying: "We would like to thank the police for all their assistance and support throughout this matter and the prosecution barrister and their team.

"We would also like to thank the jury for making the correct decision.

"We would like to thank Jason’s friends and the Mansion Tyne staff for their support throughout the trial.

"We miss our beloved son dearly and we are thankful we have justice for Jason."

