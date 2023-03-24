Newcastle United will be the focus of a new documentary series that will air on Prime Video in late summer 2023.

Behind the scenes filming has been taking place for the documentary, which follows the Magpies' ongoing 2022/23 season and will feature the club reaching its first cup final in 24 years.

Darren Eales, chief executive of Newcastle United, said "We are excited to be offering global football fans a front row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United's history.

"The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch."

The four-part series is a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Lorton Entertainment, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United. With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

"At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary. We look forward to adding this to our slate."

Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 films said: "This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner workings of the club and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle and the team’s results on the pitch."

