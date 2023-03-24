A man in his 60s has died and another driver seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash.

Police in County Durham were called to Stockley Lane, Crook, just after 7:30pm on Thursday 23 March.

The incident involved a Citroen Saxo, Renault Megane and Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Renault, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Mini is believed to have been unharmed.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigators were on scene. It was reopened just after 6am on Friday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who might have dash cam footage after being in the area at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call the collision investigation team on 01325 742702 or email catherine.iley@durham.police.uk with contact details.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...