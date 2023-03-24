Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a former miner are appealing for fresh information on the 21st anniversary of his disappearance.

County Durham miner Edward Donnelly was last seen at about 12:45pm on 25 March 2002.

The 53-year-old, from Sacriston, was last seen walking alone beside the A167 near the Red Lion pub at Plawsworth.

Police suspect he was murdered but his body has never been found.

Officers from Durham Police carried out extensive searches of abandoned mineworkings and woodland in the area with no success.

A fresh appeal has been made on BBC1’s Crimewatch Live in the hope that, 21 years after he was last seen alive, witnesses will come forward with the crucial information needed to solve the case.

Officers have also set up a special web portal to allow members of the public to leave information of use to the inquiry.

Edward Donnelly, 53, from Sacriston, was last seen on 25 March 2002. Credit: Durham Police

Detective Superintendent Lee Gosling, from Durham Police, said: “It is 21 years since Edward’s disappearance, but we remain convinced that someone out there knows what happened to him.

“Over time, allegiances and circumstances change and it is possible that a witness who was unwilling to come forward or was afraid to come forward is now able to do so.

“Edward Donnelly was a quiet, unassuming man and his family deserve to know the truth about what happened to him."

Mr Donnelly shared a home with his sister in Fynway, Sacriston and she reported him missing on the same day.

D/Supt Gosling added: “We would ask anyone with information to come forward as a matter of urgency so that Eddie’s family and friends can have the closure they deserve.”

Anyone with information should contact investigators in confidence on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be left on the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/11HQ020105Q12-PO1

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...