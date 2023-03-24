A life-long Sunderland football fan whose "gambling addiction took over his life" has joined a march of more than 50 people harmed by gambling - including bereaved families – in the first of its kind in the north east.

The march, organised by campaign group The Big Step, is taking place ahead of a Gambling Act review white paper which will set out plans for gambling reform.

The Big Step are fighting for an end to all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football.

Lifelong Sunderland fan, Joe Clarkson, had to stop attending matches due to the number of gambling adverts but today's march marked his first time back at the Stadium of Light since being in recovery.

Mr Clarkson said: "I went to my first game at Roker Park in 1995. I was your typical North East lad, obsessed with football from day dot - playing it and watching it. And it led to gambling on it.

"It took over my life, gradually. I stole money off my loved ones. It's about hopefully someone listens and says there's a bit of hope, there's a way out of this.

“The sad reality is that it’s impossible to watch a football match in England’s top five leagues without seeing a gambling advert. The shirts, stadiums, and screens are saturated with reminders to bet – something so many of us are trying everything in our power not to do.

"After gambling addiction took over my life, I fell out of love with the game."

Big Step founder James Grimes said: "Advertising at the football was pivotal for me - it was my way into gambling aged 16/17. I love football but if I had kids I wouldn't take them to matches because I wouldn't want to risk them.

"Putting gambling logos on players shirts makes it seem innocuous - your favourite players become walking billboards."

Campaigners began their march from St James Park, Newcastle and are making their way to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium via the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

Up to 1.44 million people are addicted to gambling in the UK and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) estimates there are up to 496 gambling-related suicides each year in England alone.

The campaign hopes the Government will consider measures to make gambling less harmful, including advertising restrictions, affordability checks and stake limits on addictive online slot and casino games.

Newcastle United FC (NUFC), Sunderland AFC, and Middlesbrough FC all have gambling firms as front-of-shirt sponsors with NUFC having the joint-most gambling partners in the Premier League.

Sunderland’s shirt sponsor, Spreadex, was fined £1.36 million last year for social responsibility failures including allowing one customer to deposit £1.7 million and lose £500,000 in the space of a month.

Earlier this season a 15-year-old Sunderland player, Chris Rigg, made his debut wearing a gambling-sponsored shirt, which raised the issue of children advertising products they are not legally allowed to use whilst playing senior football.

Sunderland AFC, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough FC were all approached for comment but declined.

This week the Middlesbrough FC sponsor 32 Red were fined for failing to protect customers from problem gambling risks.

Henrik Tjärnström, chief executive of Kindred Group - parent company of online casino Red 32, said: “Our commitment to reducing gambling harm across our platforms is a key part of our Journey towards Zero ambition – and we are redoubling our efforts to ensure we continue that progress.

"While we accept the outcome, and the acknowledgment that we have already taken significant steps to strengthen our processes, we also recognise that we need to work even harder to ensure a safe and compliant business."

Tom Banks, Head of Corporate Affairs UK at Kindred Group added: “We have proudly sponsored Middlesbrough F.C. for five years and remain committed to driving forward our model of sponsorship that benefits clubs and their communities.

"Our relationship with Boro includes supporting the Foundation’s work through its Think With Your Feet programme which enables local men to meet, play football and discuss their mental health issues.

"We also remain the only brand in the UK to feature responsible gambling messages on all of our shirt sponsorships, including our front of shirt sponsorship at Boro encouraging ‘player safety first,' and we dedicate over 30% of our football assets – including LEDs - to safer gambling messaging.”

Clubs and gambling companies do follow existing regulations and a government spokesperson said: "We are determined to protect those most at risk of gambling-related harm and are working hard to finalise details of our review."

