Watch the Northern Lights dance in the sky above Souter Lighthouse
Andrew Morl from the Grassholme Observatory, in Teesdale, County Durham, captured this incredible footage of the Northern Lights over Souter Lighthouse
Photographers were out across the region to capture the northern lights in a colourful display.
Viewers have been sending ITV Tyne Tees their snaps of the natural phenomenon, which was recorded on the night of Thursday 23 March.
Among the photos are ones from near Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn, St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Northumberland, South Shields and Saltburn.
The northern lights occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.
The best conditions to catch a glimpse of the lights is a dark and cloudless sky, as clouds cover and block the light.
