Andrew Morl from the Grassholme Observatory, in Teesdale, County Durham, captured this incredible footage of the Northern Lights over Souter Lighthouse

Photographers were out across the region to capture the northern lights in a colourful display.

Viewers have been sending ITV Tyne Tees their snaps of the natural phenomenon, which was recorded on the night of Thursday 23 March.

Among the photos are ones from near Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn, St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Northumberland, South Shields and Saltburn.

The northern lights occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

The best conditions to catch a glimpse of the lights is a dark and cloudless sky, as clouds cover and block the light.

Photographer Owen Humphreys captured this stunning scene at St Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay. Credit: @owenhumphreys1

Further up the coast, Owen also caught sight of the lights at Bamburgh beach at 3am. Credit: @OwenHumphreys1

The lights were captured at Steetley Pier in Hartlepool by Paul Gale. Credit: Paul Gale

Up in Northumberland, Andrew Jameson saw the display in Cresswell. Credit: Andrew Jameson

The aurora was clear over Marsden Rock in South Shields. Credit: SJP PHOTOGRAPHY

Tom Wright captured this stunning display at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Credit: Tom Wright

In Saltburn, Chris Whiles had a perfect view of the lights. Credit: Chris Whiles

Ashley Foster sent in this stunning photo of the Aurora borealis over Souter Lighthouse. Credit: Ashley Foster

