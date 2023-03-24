A boy who helped his friend who was choking on his lunch has been given a royalty-style escort in recognition of his quick-thinking.

Dominic Lowe, from Billingham, put his Scouts emergency first aid training to use when his friend began to choke during their lunch break at school.

The 11-year-old administered back blows and tried to help his friend stay calm throughout the ordeal while children at Bewley Primary School shouted for help.

He was then nominated to get a VIP escort as part of an officers’ escort training course run by Cleveland Police.

He was collected from school in front of his classmates by the police motorbikes and escort vehicle and was then escorted around the local area, along with dad Andrew.

His classmates lined up outside the school to applaud for Dominic as he went past.

Dominic Lowe was on his lunch break at school when his friend started choking and he jumped into action. Credit: Cleveland Police

Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge said: “There were lots of nominations for this competition which we went through carefully, and although there were many worthy winners, we decided that Dominic’s actions were nothing short of heroic when he assisted his friend while he was choking.

“Luckily, Dominic had the skills to be able to help his friend and potentially saved his life. We hope Dominic enjoyed his afternoon with us, he certainly deserved it.”

Maria Carlton, headteacher at Bewley Primary School, said: “We are very proud of Dominic and are really pleased that he’s been treated by police for his heroic actions.”

