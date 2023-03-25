A man has been jailed after a £100,000 cannabis was found in a house.

The large cannabis farm was found in Hartlepool, last October.

Gazmend Dini, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was subsequently charged with production of class B drugs.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 24 March and was jailed to 22 months in prison.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Sergeant Anthony Snow said: “We will continue to tackle drugs supply in Hartlepool, and put those responsible before the courts. Gazmend Dini was involved in the organisation and distribution of drugs and he will now spend time behind bars as a result of his actions.

“We would continue to encourage anyone who may have information regarding drugs supply in their local area to call Cleveland Police.”

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

