Man killed in motorbike crash in Peterlee

A man has died following a collision in Peterlee in the early hours of this morning.

Two men on a motorbike crashed in Passfield Way, just after 2.30am, "following a brief pursuit by officers after it failed to stop".

Police say despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pillion passenger sadly died at the scene.

The driver was also seriously injured and taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours whilst specialist collision investigators carried out their enquiries. It is now reopen.

Officer are calling on anyone with information to contact the Collision Investigation Team on 01325 742702 or email catherine.iley@durham.police.uk.