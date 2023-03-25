Police carrying out extensive enquiries in urgent appeal to find missing woman

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing woman.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Britany Wheldon.

Britany is 23-years-old and was last seen at her home in Malton at 8am on Friday, 24 March 2023.

Police believe that Britany could be in the Swinton area near Malton.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her, but are growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

Britany was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings and white trainers.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot 4 in height and she has slim build long blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen her,or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number NYP-25032023-0156 when passing information.