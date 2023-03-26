A disgruntled neighbour has been fined after he repeatedly threw dog poo into the garden next door.

Michael Shell and the victims had been involved in an ongoing dispute, which ended in him tossing the bags of excrement into their garden.

A court heard that, at first, Shell's married neighbours didn't know who was responsible for the dirty act, so decided to set up CCTV.

Shell was soon identified as the culprit when he was captured on camera but took exception to be confronted by the victims, who shouted at him over the fence, prosecutors said.

The 51-year-old then went to his neighbours home and pushed their front door against the female of the house, sending her flying backwards.

The police were informed and Shell, of Somersby Gardens, in Cramlington, was charged with harassment and common assault, which he pleaded guilty to when he appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court this week.

Prosecutor, Gurjot Kaur, said Shell threw the bags of dog poo into the victims' garden between 12 and 14 October last year.

She added: "The complainants and the defendant are neighbours and they have had ongoing issues with the defendant for some time.

"Between October 12 and October 14, they state that bags of dog excrement were being thrown into their garden. They don't own a dog and they initially thought it was passers-by responsible, so they installed CCTV and it captured this defendant's conduct of throwing the bags over his fence and into their garden.

"As a result, the defendant is confronted by [the complainants] shouting over the back garden fence. On October 14, the defendant attended their front door. [The female victim] tells the defendant to go away and that the police would be notified.

"[The female victim] tries to shut the door but the defendant pushed the door against her. She says it hit her on the shoulder and neck and it sends her back into the passageway was a result of the impact."

The court heard Shell was "remorseful and regretful" of his actions. Credit: NCJ Media

The court heard that the woman's husband managed to push Shell out of their house and the pair phoned the police. In a statement, the female said she was now scared to be in her own home due to the "unpredictable" actions of Shell. She also suffered soft tissue damage as a result of the assault.

Chris Harbinson, defending, said Shell had no past convictions, had pleaded guilty and was "remorseful and regretful" of his actions. Mr Harbinson continued: "In 2008, he suffered a brain aneurysm, which caused him to lose his career and a lot of his personal life.

"He has long-term cognitive and memory problems and takes medication. As a result, he does have memory issues and his decision-making process can be impulsive sometimes."

Magistrates fined Shell £707 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £283 victim surcharge.

