Tributes have been paid to a "kind-hearted" father-of-two who died in a crash following a police pursuit in County Durham.

Lee Stevenson was a passenger on a motorbike which crashed on Passfield Way, Peterlee in the earlier hours of Saturday 25 March.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the bike remains in a critical condition at James Cook University Hospital.

In a statement, Lee's mother Naomi said: “Today I lost my son Lee, he was only 27. My daughter has lost her brother, and he has left behind two beautiful children.

“Lee was hardworking, funny, and lived life to the max. He thought he was invincible, and I wish he had been.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed forever.

“You will be forever in our hearts Lee. Love Mam, Paul and Samantha xxx.”

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash on Saturday 25 March. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

His aunty Wendy added: “Lee was a young lad with his whole life ahead of him. He lived for his children Mason and Ava.

“Lee worked so hard, he was always winding someone up, but he would also do anything for anyone.

“Lee was on the path of sorting his life out and he was the best nephew I could have asked for.

“Lee was a gentleman, a kind-hearted fella and was always full of love and laughs. He will always be remembered as a true mate and will be missed by all his family and friends.”

Durham Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident and an investigation is taking place.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police.

