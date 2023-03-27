A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after a suspected assault near a primary school.

Police in Ashington attended the scene in Wansbeck Road, Ashington after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a man just before 6am on Monday 27 March.

A man was found to have a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Just before 6am today (Monday), police received a report of a concern for welfare of a man on Wansbeck Road in Ashington.

“Emergency services attended the scene where a man was found to have a serious head injury consistent with having been assaulted. He has been transported to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched and inquires are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 or the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20230327-0128.

