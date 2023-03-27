Safe standing for Newcastle United supporters is set to be trialled at St James' Park from the start of the 2023/24 season.

The club will create a dedicated standing area for home fans in the stadium's South East Corner for up to 1,800 fans at the start of next season.

A separate area will also be created for visiting fans who wish to stand in the upper part of the Leazes End of the ground.

Standing at football grounds was scrapped for Premier League games in the 1990s following a recommendation made in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, when 97 people died in a crush at the FA Cup semi-final.

Plans to install rail seating in the away section of St James' Park to trial the policy were confirmed by the club last summer.

The club carried out a consultation with its supporters, with more than 4,000 fans responding to an online survey. Of that number, around 75% were in support of the idea of licensed standing being introduced at St James' Park.

More than 70% of supporters who responded also identified the South East Corner and Gallowgate End as their preferred location for the designated area.

Trials of safe standing are also underway at other stadiums in England, including Wembley and a number of Premier League grounds, supported by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

Supporters who are being impacted by the trial are being contacted to ask if they would like to remain part of it, or would like to opt out. Those fans who have identified themselves as having disabilities are being contacted separately to ensure they can continue to have a comfortable match day experience.

