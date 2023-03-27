A police dog who found internet fame thanks to a viral video of him balancing a stack of Mini Cheddars on his nose has died.

Retired police dog Krush, who was 13, whose other notable moments included grabbing a burglar's ankle as he tried to jump over a fence and finding a rifle in some undergrowth, died last week.

Northumbria Police said Krush was a "real personality" with an intuition for recognising bad characters.

The Dutch Herder became famous in 2018 when a video of him balancing cheddar biscuits on his nose was seen by more than 250,000 people. He then repeated the feat - but with a sausage.

Krush retired in 2019 after a decade-long career.

Northumbria Police dog section also said goodbye to Kruger, another former member of the team, last week.

Kruger, like Krush, was a retired police dog, and after a combined 19 years of service with the police force they both died peacefully at their respective homes within the same week.

Police Constable Wayne Thompson, who was Krush's handler, said: “Krush was a real personality, a really friendly dog yet formidable while working and really intuitive at recognising bad characters.

“He could turn work mode on and off in an instant as and when required.”

“Kruger was a very loyal companion and had a high desire and drive to work," said his handler, PC Scott Mcentee. Credit: Northumbria Police

German Shepherd Kruger was also a firearms support dog for six years and like Krush, retired at the age of 10 before spending his final days relaxing at home with his handler and family.

Handler PC Scott Mcentee said: “Kruger was a very loyal companion and had a high desire and drive to work.

“I handled him for over five years, during which time we achieved some great results.”

