Concerns are growing for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for three weeks.

Karl Pyle, described as 6ft and of medium-build, left an address on Whernside Walk in Ryton on the morning of Monday 6 March.

His family expected him to return to his home in the former pit village of Blucher but three weeks later, Mr Pyle's whereabouts remains a mystery.

Mr Pyle has had no contact with friends or relatives and following an extensive police search, concerns are growing for his safety.

His sister, Charlotte Pyle, has taken to social media as the search to find her brother continues into a fourth week.

Mr Pyle was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Superintendent Scott Cowie, of Northumbria Police, said: "We have been carrying out a range of inquiries in a bid to find him and make sure he's safe.

“Unfortunately those inquiries have yet to lead us to Karl's location and three weeks on from his disappearance, I am appealing to our communities to let us know if they have heard from him or know where he’s staying."

Anyone who knows where Mr Pyle may be can call 101 and quote log NP-20230314-0286.

