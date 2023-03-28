A Metro station has re-opened after a storm forced it to shut for emergency repairs in February.

Whitley Bay Metro station needed emergency repairs to its historic canopy after being damaged by Storm Otto.

Special netting has now been installed beneath the glass panels, ahead of a £5.3m refurbishment project set for this summer.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis said: “I am pleased to say that Whitley Bay Metro station has been re-opened.

“My thanks go to our customers for their patience while we carried out the emergency repair work on the canopy, which had been damaged by Storm Otto.

“Special tension nets have been fitted to the glass roof panels. Once that work was completed it was deemed safe to re-open. Safety is our top priority at all times.

“We will be carrying out a full refurbishment of the Grade II Listed canopy at Whitley Bay Metro station this summer.”

