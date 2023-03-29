A body has been found in the search for a missing man who disappeared after leaving hospital earlier this week.

Extensive searches were carried out to find 61-year-old Lesley Barrass, who went missing after leaving Gateshead's Queen Elizabeth (QE) Hospital on Monday 27 March.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Wednesday 29 March that a body had been found in the Birtley Road area of Washington.

Mr Barrass, who was from Washington, had last spoken to a relative after leaving the hospital at around 6:50pm on Monday.

Officers began their search for him when he failed to return to his Columbia home.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the body is that of Mr Barrass and are supporting his family.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lyn Peart, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Lesley's loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We are sad that we couldn’t bring you a more positive update.”

Police do not believe there to be any third party involvement in his death and a report will be made for the coroner.