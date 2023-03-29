Newcastle United fans have the chance to get their hands on a shirt made for the Carabao Cup final as they are auctioned off in memory of former player Christian Atsu.

All funds from the sale will go to the Red Cross earthquake appeal in memory of the Ghanaian player, who was killed in last month's quake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was one of more than 44,300 who died when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria on the morning of Monday 6 February.

Fans have until 2pm on Saturday 1 April to place their bids.

The Carabao Cup was Newcastle's first major final in 24 years and although the shirts were prepared for the match, they were not actually used because the Magpies were beaten by the Red Devils in a 2-0 defeat.

The shirts are signed, feature embroidery and Carabao Cup sleeve patches and come with a certificate of authenticity.

The Red Cross Earthquake Appeal helps the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and Syrian Arab Red Crescent emergency responders who have been working tirelessly to help people affected by the earthquakes, providing first aid and essentials like food, water, blankets and shelter.

