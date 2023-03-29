Two dogs which are alleged to have attacked another animal while loose at the beach have been voluntarily surrendered to the police by their owner.

Marie Hay's six-year-old pet husky Naevia was mauled while out walking on Redcar beach in February 2023.

Ms Hay said two bull-dog type animals had attacked Naevia, who lost 83% of her blood following the incident.

Cleveland Police confirmed two animals had been voluntarily surrendered as part of inquiries.

A spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing and two dogs have been voluntarily surrendered by the owner so that further tests may be carried out."

Following the incident, Ms Hay told ITV Tyne Tees: "They pinned her on the sand and shredded her body.

Mum-of-three Marie Hay loves her husky dog, Naevia and has started a petition for dog on dog attacks to become a criminal offence. Credit: Marie Hay

"The dogs did not have a collar on nor lead so took 10 minutes and seven people to get the dogs off my beautiful baby."

Ms Hay managed to pay vet fees of £23,000 after setting up a fundraiser to help meet the hefty bill.

Now the Nunthorpe mum-of-three, who described Naevia's injuries as "catastrophic", wants to make dog on dog attacks a criminal offence.

Under current law, a dog attack is only considered to be a criminal offence if the dog injures a person and not another dog.

Ms Hay has started a petition in her fight to make dog on dog attacks a criminal offence and already more than 109,000 people have signed via the change.org website.

The pet owner wants those who own dogs who are responsible for attacking other dogs to be charged.

Ms Hay said: "I am wanting dog on dog attacks to be a criminal offence all over the world so that Naevia's injuries count for something. She is still fighting for her life day by day."

