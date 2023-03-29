A hospice has said it will close its long-term unit amid the cost of living crisis and a shortfall in the budget of £755,000.

Alice House Hospice, in Hartlepool, said it had been a difficult decision to close the unit, which has eight private rooms and provides 24-hour care to palliative patients in the final years of their lives.

A spokesperson for the hospice said it had strived to reduce spending and run services as tightly as possible, but that a budget shortfall of £755,000 had been identified.

Rising costs saw the hospice forecast it will cost an extra £380,000 to run, while a reduction in donations and fundraising support was valued at £295,000.

A hospice spokesperson said: "We understand the anxiety and disappointment that this will cause for patients and their families, as well as our own staff, all of whom will be fully supported and updated in every way that we can.

"We are exploring ways of re-purposing this space in a way that both supports our community and is financially sustainable.

"This is disappointing news to share and we would like to take this opportunity once again to thank all of our supporters who continue to make hospice care available to local families.

"The closure of the long-term unit is essential to safeguard the future of the hospice and we would like to assure people that our core services, including the inpatient unit, will remain unaffected.”

