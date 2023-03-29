A "legend" postman is hanging up his post bag after delivering more than two million letters saying he has "never had one bad day" doing his job over the past 43 years.

John Dobson has served his County Durham and Northumberland communities well on a well-trodden route, travelling thousands of steps to deliver an average of 180 letters a day.

Mr Dobson said: "I class my time as an old time postman."

The community is already feeling the loss of their friendly postie and have bid a final farewell with a special delivery of their own ahead of Mr Dobson's retirement.

Residents surprised the unsuspecting postman by having a "This is Your Life" style gathering at the village hall in Edmundbyers, County Durham.

Mr Dobson was taken aback by his first-class present seeing those he has served all gathered especially for him.

He said: "Unbelievable, isn't it? All my friends. I've been quite emotional."

People in Edmundbyers came together for a surprise gathering to celebrate John Dobson. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He added: "It's been a pleasure to serve them. I wouldn't change it for anything.

"We'll open the doors, put the mail in, crack on with them and I've never had one bad day."

However, the scenic rural route has proven a challenge over the decades. "I've had some fun and games with the weather up here," he said. "Been pulled out by tractors."

"I love it. You're out. You're not in the office, you know, and it's too far for anybody to come and find you."

Mr Dobson added: "You can't get a signal on the phone either."

One resident told ITV Tyne Tees: "We came down from Perth 26 years ago and John was the first face at the house and he said 'I am your postie'. And that was it. You know, we just got to know him. He was so kind."

Another resident added: "He's amazing and he is a legend. He's so well-loved around here, and we're going to miss him for sure."

