ITV has confirmed its long-running crime series Vera will return for its 13th series with Brenda Blethyn reprising her role as detective DCI Vera Stanhope.

In a surprise for followers of the show, it has also been announced that actor David Leon is will reprise his role as DS Joe Ashworth, after leaving the show in 2014.

Fans were concerned following the recent announcement from actor Kenny Doughty that the new series will lead to his exit as DS Aiden Healey.

ITV confirmed The Rising Tide - a feature-length episode based on the 11th Vera novel - will be Doughty's final appearance in the series.

Actor Kenny Doughty has played DS Aiden Healey for eight years alongside Brenda Blethyn in her title role of DCI Vera Stanhope. Credit: ITV

Blethyn said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Leon, who grew up in Newcastle and went to Dame Allen's school, dropped out of drama school in 2004 to play the role of Hermolaous in Oliver Stone's Alexander and joined the Vera cast in 2011.

Inspired by Whitley Bay's award-winning writer, Ann Cleeves, Vera is known for its compelling storylines and captivating performances. The 12th series of the show was watched by an average of six million viewers.

In 2021, Blethyn, 77, received the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award for her starring role and she is ITV’s longest-running female detective.

David Leon left Vera at the end of series 4 back in 2014 but almost a decade later will reprise his role of DS Joe Ashworth in series 13. Credit: ITV

Other cast returning alongside Blethyn and Leon include Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards.

However, actress Ibinabo Jack, who has played DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams since 2018, will not be returning for the 13th series due to theatre commitments.

Filming for series 13 is due to begin in the summer of 2023 and fans can catch up on series 1-12 via ITVX.

